Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 17th, 2023

Montgomery County

Mila is an adult female Australian Shepherd/Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. This breed combination is very active and would love an outdoor, active family and a large yard to run and play. Come take her for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Faye is an adult female petite domestic shorthair cat. She is litter trained, fully vetted and will be spayed before she goes home. Come check her out in the Cat Room. Faye will make someone a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Klaus is an adult male Domestic short hair. He is litter trained, fully vetted, neutered, and good with dogs and children. Sadly Klaus was abandoned so he has some trust issues but is slowly learning to trust.

He has taken quickly to his foster dad out of all the family so he might benefit from a Cat Dad instead of a Cat mom. He loves his treats and will let you know when it’s time to eat. He loves sunning by the window.

Hopefully with the right home and with time and lots of patience, Klaus will become more comfortable and be a great addition to any family.

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Gerty is a sweet one-year-old Tabby. She is fully vaccinated, litter trained, neg.on FELV/FIV, spayed, and on flea and tick prevention. She does great with adults, other cats and dogs but is not great around toddlers.

She might do well with older children who respect her boundaries. Gerty is an inside cat but does enjoy following you around outside and keeping you company.



She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is looking for his forever family. He is just the sweetest boy. He is a 7-year-old Lab mix and is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Bruce does well with most people, he’s loving and affectionate but he will eventually attach himself to “his person” and become his protector.

He needs to be the only pet in the home. He really is a great boy but will do best with a single owner at this time, someone with lots of patience and willing to help Bruce become more comfortable. Bruce would be a wonderful companion to a single person or someone retired who can take him for walks and outings.

If you think he will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is ready for his forever home!! Larry is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. This silly, loveable, goofy guy is fully vetted, neutered, and housetrained. He does great with children but does need a home without other dogs or cats.

He prefers to have his humans all to himself for all the belly rubs and snuggles. Larry wants nothing more than to just be with his people all the time. He would love a large yard, lots of fun toys, balls, and ropes, and going on lots of adventures with you.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Madea is a cute female Terrier mix and she is almost a year and a half old. This charming girl is looking for her forever family. She is fully vetted, microchipped, heartworm negative, spayed and crate trained. She does well with other dogs, good with children, and loves sleeping with her humans! She will be a medium-sized pup. Come for a meet and greet.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Jilly (Jilly Bean) is approximately 1-2 years old and she is a wonderful, loving, mixed breed. She is a lovebug, fully vetted, spayed, crate, and housetrained. As you can see she just loves being loved on and thrives on affection and attention.

She is a fan favorite with all the Staff at the Farm!! An active, loving family who will include her on many adventures would be awesome.



If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Amara is a very calm, sweet girl. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and absolutely loves being brushed and spending time with her people. She will follow her human everywhere! Amara does need a family willing to adapt to her needs, primarily using pine pellets in her litter.

She spent so much time on her own outdoors that pine pellets were where she learned to do her business. She is learning to associate litter with being the right place to go. So probably keeping pine pellets in her litter since that is all she knows will keep her happy and in her comfort zone. She may eventually learn to be weaned off the pellets. Amara is looking for her new forever home.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Raven is a young female Lab/Great Pyrenees mix. She has been raised on a farm and does fine with cats, dogs, goats and other animals. She is fully vetted, house-trained and spayed. She absolutely loves going for rides on the ATV! She will make the perfect outdoor adventure buddy!! If you think she will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Denali is a super sweet 4-year-old female German Shepherd mix. She is a good size girl weighing 65 pounds. She is spayed, house and crate trained, microchipped, heartworm tested, fully vetted and on flea/tick/heartworm prevention.

She has done well with other dogs and is very playful with them and is good with children. Denali has been around cats but it’s been a while so a slow re-introduction to them is recommended. Denali’s adoption fee comes with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Denali you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/denali or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org