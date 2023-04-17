101st Airborne Division holds Memorial Ceremony for Nine Soldiers at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville Tennessee

Clarksville, TN – As approximately 2,000 friends, fellow soldiers, and members of the community gathered inside F&M Arena for a memorial ceremony in honor of the nine Charlie Company, 6th Battalion soldiers who tragically lost their lives during a training operation on March 29th, 2023.

One couldn’t help but notice how the room was absolutely silent for several minutes as the soldiers’ families made their way to their seats at the front of the auditorium.

In the moments before the ceremony began, everyone’s eyes were affixed to the images being shown on several giant screens around the arena, pictures of the fallen soldiers at work, or with their families.

The ceremony began with an invocation by Chaplain, Captain James Updegraff, who said, “ … Lord, your word says blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Draw us close to yourself and comfort us with the peace of your ever-loving presence. Amen.”

Among those in attendance, were, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, along with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. They were joined by General James McConville – U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Command Sergeant Major Michael Grinston – Sergeant Major of the Army, CW5 Yolondria Dixon-Carter – Senior Warrant Officer Adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Army, and many others.

Major General J.P. McGee, Commanding General 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, and Fort Campbell was the first to deliver his remarks. “Distinguished guests, community members, fellow Screaming Eagle soldiers, and most importantly, the families of our fallen soldiers, on behalf of the soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, I would like to express my deepest condolences.

“We gather today to honor the lives of the nine great Americans we lost on March, 29. The 101st Airborne Division remains in a state of mourning. Many of us continue to be shocked and numbed by this tragedy. Each of these nine soldiers were irreplaceable national treasures. This ceremony will not only honor the lives of our nine comrades but will also begin a long healing process for all of us. And, this healing process is needed, because we live in dangerous times, and the United States needs a 101st Airborne Division that stands focused and ready to defend our freedoms, and our way of life.”

Nine easels, each holding a picture of one of the nine fallen soldiers sat at the front of the stage. CW3 Zachary Esparza, CW2 Aaron Healey, CW2 Rusten Smith, Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, Staff Sergeant Joshua Gore, Staff Sergeant Taylor Mitchell, Sergeant Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, Sergeant Isaac Gayo, and Sergeant David Solinas, Jr. All were 101st Screaming Eagle soldiers form Charlie Co., 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.

“Within the 101st Airborne Division, Charlie Co. 6th Battalion of the 101st Aviation Regiment, known as Eagle Dustoff, is a unique and special unit,” MG McGee continued. “It is unquestionably the most beloved unit in our division. … This company is an aerial medical evacuation company. Their sole mission is to ensure that soldiers live. They’re specially selected, trained, and equipped to ensure that if any soldier, anywhere, and in any condition is hurt or wounded, they will be evacuated rapidly, and receive the best life-saving care possible.

“The nine soldiers who boarded the two Black Hawk helicopters on March 29th represented the breadth and diversity of the United States, eight men, one woman, from all parts of the country, united by a common bond of service to others.

“They had pride in their competence, were well trained, and had a deep and abiding sense of commitment to their mission. They knew they might be called upon at any moment to perform their critical life-saving mission. But they knew something else as well. They knew they were loved by their fellow soldiers, and they loved them in return. These are the nine soldiers who boarded their Black Hawks on March 29th. These are the soldiers whose loss we mourn today. But, they’re not just soldiers, they are daughters and sons, sisters and brothers, husbands and fathers. To the families of our lost soldiers, beyond my condolences, I would like to express my deepest thanks.

“The loss you are feeling must be crushing, almost unimaginable. If you were to be angry or bitter or wanted to lash out, every single one of us would understand. But that’s not what you’ve done, that’s not the way you’ve acted. Every one of you has shown unbelievable grace, strength, and kindness. Each of you has shared with me and others your immense pride that you have in your soldier. And in doing so, by your example, you’ve inspired us to rise to this challenge and show strength in the face of this loss.

“All of us, each Screaming Eagle soldier, not only has held up the example that your soldier provided for us, we also need to live up to your example as well. And for that, I offer my thanks. Know that we will be with you through this, today, tomorrow, and long into the future. Screaming Eagles, Air Assault.”



Colonel Clint Cody – Commander 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, Lt. Colonel Tyler Espinoza – Commander 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, and Major Garrett Kuipers – Commander, Charlie Co. 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment all took their turn at the podium, delivering their heartfelt remarks.



A video was played for the audience, in which soldiers who worked with the fallen nine of Dustoff #759 and Dustoff #767 had a chance to share their personal thoughts about the incredible people who were lost on March 29.



After the 30-minute video, Staff Sergeant Patrick McKinzie read Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd, …”, then Chaplain, Captain James Updegraff delivered his final benediction, “… help us in our grief to recall all the moments of joy, comfort us in our pain, and wipe away our tears …”



At this time, 1st Sergeant Justin Saint-Jaques conducted a final roll call. Once again, complete silence in the arena as the names of the fallen were called, three times each.



From behind the curtains, came the firing of volleys. After which, a lone bugler played Taps, and then the room was filled with the sound of bagpipes playing Amazing Grace.



The ceremony concluded with elected officials and U.S. Army dignitaries passing by the stage to pay their respects.

