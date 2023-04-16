49.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, April 17, 2023
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis falls to Liberty in ASUN Championship
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls to Liberty in ASUN Championship

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis falls to Liberty in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis falls to Liberty in ASUN Championship Quarterfinals. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team’s 2022-23 and inaugural ASUN Conference season came to an end following a 4-3 loss to Liberty in ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship Quarterfinals, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Despite battling back to tie the match three times, Austin Peay State University (16-7) was unable to complete the comeback in a contest that totaled five three-set matches and three tiebreakers, including two in the deciding No. 2 singles match.


Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov gave APSU the early doubles advantage following their 6-1 win against Liberty’s Maretha Burger and Bruna Sampaio. The win was their 10th of the spring and improved them to 10-3.

Shortly after Torrealba and Baranov’s result, Asia Fontana and Yu-Hua Cheng fell in a 6-4 decision in No. 3 doubles and led to them finishing the season 6-4 while exclusively playing on the No. 3 court.

The APSU Govs’ No. 1 pairing of Jana Leder and Melody Hefti dropped a 7-4 tiebreaker from the No. 1 court, resulting in Liberty claiming the first point of the afternoon. Leder and Hefti finished the season APSU’s top doubles pairing, garnering a 15-6 mark from the top line.

Trailing 1-0 after dropping doubles, Cheng tied the match following her 6-1, 6-1 win from the No. 5 court. The win – her ninth of the season – marked the eighth time she defeated her opponent in straight sets. The two games allowed also were tied for her third-fewest allowed this season and fourth-fewest allowed across her career.

The Flames regained their advantage following a 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 win against Leder in No. 1 singles. The loss was just Leder’s fifth of the season and second in a three-set decision. The Remchingen, Germany native finished her redshirt junior campaign with 16 singles wins.


After dropping a 6-2 first set, Baranov came back to win her second and third sets, 6-4, 6-3, respectively, earning her team-best 18th win and improving to 18-2 on the season. Baranov finished her freshman campaign by winning 18 of her last 19 matches.

Hefti fell in a three-set decision in No. 3 singles, also resulting in just her fifth loss of the season, as Liberty took a 3-2 lead with just two matches remaining. The St. Gallen, Switzerland native finished her freshman season with a 17-5 singles record and an 8-2 mark against ASUN opponents.

After splitting her first two sets on the No. 6 court, Fontana earned her 14th win of the season following a 6-3 third-set victory, improving to 8-2 against the ASUN.

Each of Torrealba’s first two sets went to a tiebeaker, with the sophomore winning the first set’s 7-5, but dropping the second, 7-3. Despite facing a 4-0 deficit in the third set, the Neu-Isenburg native cut Liberty’s lead to 4-3, but was unable to complete the comeback and dropped the deciding set, 6-4. Torrealba finished her sophomore season with 10 singles wins.

Results vs. Liberty

Doubles

  1. Tiffany Nguyen / Maria Juliana Parra Romero def. Jana LederMelody Hefti def. Katsiaryn Tuliakova, 7-6 (7-4)
  2. Sophia Baranov / Denise Torrealba def. Maretha Burger / Bruna Sampaio, 6-1
  3. Marina Davytan / Esther Lovato def. Asia Fontana / Yu-Hua Cheng, 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1


Singles

  1. Maria Juliana Parra Romero def. Jana Leder 6-1, 0-6, 6-4
  2. Marina Davytan def. Denise Torrealba, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
  3. Esther Lovato def. Melody Hefti, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
  4. Sophia Baranov def. Tiffany Nguyen, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
  5. Yu-Hua Cheng def. Elsa Kirch, 6-1, 6-1
  6. Asia Fontana def. Maretha Burger, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Order of finish: 5, 1, 4, 3, 6, 2*

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn Report: Saving Girls From Trafficking
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online