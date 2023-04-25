Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces New Providence Pool to open May 8th

Summer Starts Early at New Providence Pool

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports that the New Providence Pool will be opening earlier than usual this year.

The pool will open on May 8th, with the caveat that both the weather and water temperature permits it.

The pool’s operating hours will be:

Monday to Friday, with two separate time slots from 10:00am-12:00pm and 3:00pm-7:00pm

Saturdays from 12:00pm-6:00pm

Sundays from 1:00pm-6:00pm

Additionally, the pool will offer lap swims on weekdays from 6:30am-7:30am, and 7:30am-8:30am. The earlier opening date and extended hours will give more people the opportunity to enjoy the pool and its amenities.

Beachaven Pool and Swan Lake Pool, as well as the City’s four splash pads, will open Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on locations and hours of operation, visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com.

Swim Lessons

Swim lessons registration is now available for all skill levels. Learning to swim is a crucial life skill that not only reduces the risk of drowning but also improves one’s fitness and well-being.

The swim lessons are taught by certified instructors and cover a range of skills, from basic water safety to advanced stroke techniques. Participants can choose from private or group lessons, and the lessons are tailored to meet each individual’s needs and abilities.

With the availability of swim lessons, everyone in the community can have the opportunity to learn how to swim and enjoy the benefits of this life-saving skill.

Visit Clarksville Parks and Recreation or this direct link to register https://bit.ly/3MVG809.

Pool Memberships

Skip the line with a pool membership! Memberships can be purchased for 1 person up to 6 people. Prices range from $70.00-$160.00. They can be purchased at New Providence Pool, ClarksvilleParksRec.com or with this direct link https://bit.ly/3H1T7JP

