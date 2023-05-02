Montgomery County County Mayor Wes Golden selects Chris Proctor as new Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services Director

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden has appointed Chris Proctor as the new director of Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). He will replace Chief William Webb, who retires on May 12th, 2023.

Proctor is a seasoned medical professional with 27 years of experience with Montgomery County EMS serving most recently as the Assistant Chief of Operations, a position he has worked in since 2012. He worked his way up through the ranks serving as AEMT, EMT, and Shift Lieutenant.

“Chris is a natural fit for this position. He is one of the best and has worked under the direction of some of the best healthcare professionals in the field. I’m confident Chris will give his very best to care for the people of this community and his team,” said Mayor Golden.

Chief Proctor earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Austin Peay State University, his Associates Degree in Applied Science Nursing from Hopkinsville Community College, and his TN EMS Certification: AEMT from Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, TN. He is licensed and certified with the following credentials TN AEMT License, TN Registered Nurse License, Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

“Chris has a strong work ethic and tons of experience. I look forward to working with Chief Proctor through EMS challenges and community growth,” stated Emergency Services Director Chief Jimmie Edwards.

“I’m humbled and grateful for Mayor Golden’s and Chief Edwards’ support in the promotion to Chief of EMS. I want to thank Chief Webb for his leadership and dedication to our department and wish him the best as he enjoys retirement. I intend to work diligently alongside our department’s exceptional men and women to carry on the mission of providing outstanding Emergency Medical Services to our community,” stated Proctor.

Montgomery County EMS is the sole emergency ambulance provider for Clarksville, Montgomery County residents.

For information about the services they provide, visit mcgtn.net or call 931.920.1800.