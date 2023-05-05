Jacksonville State slides past APSU Softball, 8-7

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team tied their season high by committing three errors versus Jacksonville State, Friday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors saw the Gamecocks escape with a ASUN Conference victory, 8-7.

Austin Peay State University (25-21, 11-11 ASUN) led 7-6 heading into the top of the sixth inning but saw the first batter of the inning for Jacksonville State (29-19, 14-8 ASUN) reach via an error, followed by a sacrifice bunt and a double to tie the game, 7-7.

APSU had a chance to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning, with Megan Hodum opening the inning with a single and move all the way around to third base but was stranded there.

Unfortunately for the APSU Govs, the top of the seventh inning was a repeat of the sixth, with the first JSU batter of the inning reaching base on an error, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and then score on a double in the gap in left-center.

Austin Peay State University opened the game by scoring three quick runs on the Gamecocks, with Hodum opening the game with a single and Morgan Zuege following with a base on balls.

After an out and an infield single by Kylie Campbell, Hodum would score when the JSU first baseman misplayed a throw following the base hit.

Gabi Apiag would make it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly, scoring Zuege, with Kendyl Weinzapfel closing out the scoring in the inning with an RBI single.

Jacksonville State would respond with four runs in the second and one more in the top of the third to lead, 5-3, but Austin Peay answered right back with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Campbell would open the inning with a single, followed by back-to-back doubles by Apiag and Macee Roberts, with Roberts’ double driving in two runs.

Weinzapfel and Mea Clark followed with singles, with Clark’s hit driving in the go-ahead run to make it, 6-5.

The APSU Govs would add one final run in the inning, coming on an RBI single by Zuege to extend the Govs lead to 7-5.

JSU would cut the APSU lead to 7-6 with a run in the fourth.

Inside the Boxscore

Emily Harkleroad got the start in her 200th career game.

Lexi Osowski-Anderson played in her 200th career game.

Macee Roberts extended her season-long hit streak to five games.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team and Jacksonville State conclude their three-game ASUN Conference on Sunday at 1:00pm with a scheduled doubleheader that will be followed by a Senior Day ceremony to honor Austin Peay State University’s five seniors: Lexi Osowski-Anderson, Maddie Boykin, Emily Harkleroad, Morgan McMahon, and Riley Suits.