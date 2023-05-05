Nashville Sounds, St. Paul Saints game Suspended due to Rain

St. Paul, MN – The Nashville Sounds and St. Paul Saints were suspended tonight in the bottom of the third inning due to rain at CHS Field.

The Sounds were leading 3-2 at the time play was stopped.

The game will be resumed on Saturday, May 6th at 12:07pm CT and be a nine-inning game.

Saturday’s originally scheduled game between Nashville and St. Paul will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Friday’s suspended game and be seven innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.