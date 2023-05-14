APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips earns ASUN Championship 400-meter title

Jacksonville, FL – Another conference championship, another title for Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field’s Kenisha Phillips.

Phillips earned her 14th-career conference title at the ASUN Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Saturday, at Hodges Stadium, to lead Austin Peay State University’s track and field program to a seventh-place finish at the meet.

After breaking the ASUN Championship’s 400-meter record preliminary round, Friday, Phillips dusted the competition in the event’s final round by 1.42 seconds to earn her fourth ASUN Championship title. Phillips posted a 53.50-second time to beat the second-place finisher from Bellarmine and post a top 10 time in program history.

Graduate student Kyra Wilder finished fifth in the event with a career-best time of 55.47.

The Governors opened their final day at the ASUN Championship in the field, where senior Karlijn Schouten earned a second-place finish in the pole vault with a 3.96-meter leap. Myra Eriksson finished 12th in the pole vault with a 3.36-meter mark.

Camaryn McClelland also earned points for APSU after finishing seventh in the triple jump, while Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg finished 14th and 15th in the shot put, respectively.

APSU’s team of Kennedi Johnson, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Amani Sharif, Ashleigh Stephen, Sydney Hartoin, Phillips and McClelland finished sixth in the 400-meter relay.

Lauren Lewis finished eighth in the 800-meter dash, while Johnson concluded APSU’s sprints with a fifth-place, 1:03.20 mark in the 400-meter hurdles.

Ashley Doyle wrapped up her freshman campaign with a 24th-place finish in the 5,000-meter, while the quartet of Wilder, Stephen and Lewis finished fifth in the 4×400.

Day Three Results

Pole Vault

Karlijn Schouten (3.96m, 2nd)

Myra Eriksson (3.36m, 12th)

Triple Jump

Shot Put

400m Relay

400m Dash

800m Dash

400m Hurdles

5000m

4x400m

Day Two Results

Discus

Long Jump

400m Prelim

100m Prelim

100m Hurdles Prelim

800m Prelim

Day One Results

Hammer

Javelin

400m Hurdles Prelim

Kennedi Johnson (1:04.55, 8th) – qualified

200m Prelim

1,500m Prelim

10,000m

Ashley Doyle (39:02.43, 20th)