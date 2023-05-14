APSU Track and Field’s Kenisha Phillips earns ASUN Championship 400-meter title

Jacksonville, FL – Another conference championship, another title for Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field’s Kenisha Phillips.
Phillips earned her 14th-career conference title at the ASUN Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship, Saturday, at Hodges Stadium, to lead Austin Peay State University’s track and field program to a seventh-place finish at the meet.
After breaking the ASUN Championship’s 400-meter record preliminary round, Friday, Phillips dusted the competition in the event’s final round by 1.42 seconds to earn her fourth ASUN Championship title. Phillips posted a 53.50-second time to beat the second-place finisher from Bellarmine and post a top 10 time in program history.
Graduate student Kyra Wilder finished fifth in the event with a career-best time of 55.47.
The Governors opened their final day at the ASUN Championship in the field, where senior Karlijn Schouten earned a second-place finish in the pole vault with a 3.96-meter leap. Myra Eriksson finished 12th in the pole vault with a 3.36-meter mark.
Camaryn McClelland also earned points for APSU after finishing seventh in the triple jump, while Emma Tucker and Sabrina Oostburg finished 14th and 15th in the shot put, respectively.
APSU’s team of Kennedi Johnson, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Amani Sharif, Ashleigh Stephen, Sydney Hartoin, Phillips and McClelland finished sixth in the 400-meter relay.
Lauren Lewis finished eighth in the 800-meter dash, while Johnson concluded APSU’s sprints with a fifth-place, 1:03.20 mark in the 400-meter hurdles.
Ashley Doyle wrapped up her freshman campaign with a 24th-place finish in the 5,000-meter, while the quartet of Wilder, Stephen and Lewis finished fifth in the 4×400.
Day Three Results
Pole Vault
- Karlijn Schouten (3.96m, 2nd)
- Myra Eriksson (3.36m, 12th)
Triple Jump
- Camaryn McClelland (11.57m, 7th)
Shot Put
- Emma Tucker (11.41m, 14th)
- Sabrina Oostburg (11.28m, 15th)
400m Relay
- Kennedi Johnson, Kyra Wilder, Isis Banks, Amani Sharif, Ashleigh Stephen, Sydney Hartoin, Kenisha Phillips, Camaryn McClelland (47.35, 6th)
400m Dash
- Kenisha Phillips (53.50, 1st)
- Kyra Wilder (55.47, 5th)
800m Dash
- Lauren Lewis (2:11.32, 8th)
400m Hurdles
- Kennedi Johnson (1:03.20, 5th)
5000m
- Ashley Doyle (18:36.59, 24th)
4x400m
- Kyra Wilder, Ashleigh Stephen, Mikaela Smith, Lauren Lewis (3:49.15, 5th)
Day Two Results
Discus
- Emma Tucker (38.64m, 9th)
- Sabrina Oostburg (30.06m, 13th)
Long Jump
- Amani Sharif (5.87m, 4th)
400m Prelim
- Kenisha Phillips (53.25s, 1st) – qualified
- Kyra Wilder (56.30s, 7th) – qualified
- Ashleigh Stephen (58.70s, 19th)
- Sydney Hartoin (58.86s, 20th)
100m Prelim
- Isis Banks (12.10s, 13th)
100m Hurdles Prelim
- Amaria Bankhead (14.91s, 11th)
- Amani Sharif (15.17s, 13th)
800m Prelim
- Lauren Lewis (2:10.85, 7th) – qualified
- Mikaela Smith (2:16.1s, 15th)
Day One Results
Hammer
- Sabrina Oostburg (40.75m, 11th)
- Emma Tucker (40.15m, 13th)
Javelin
- Sabrina Oostburg (26.45m, 13th)
400m Hurdles Prelim
- Kennedi Johnson (1:04.55, 8th) – qualified
200m Prelim
- Kenisha Phillips (23.87s, 2nd) – qualified
- Kyra Wilder (24.48s, 12th)
- Isis Banks (24.80s, 17th)
1,500m Prelim
- Mikaela Smith (4:50.57, 19th)
10,000m
Ashley Doyle (39:02.43, 20th)