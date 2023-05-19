Clarksville’s Customs House Museum June 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in June at the Museum include At Rest: A Still Life Invitational, David Smith: Tennessee Waterfalls, Between Tone & Texture: The Art of Edie Maney, Mapping Wars, Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions, Jazz in June: An Evening with Kat Anderson, Recycled Robots with Dad.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

At Rest: A Still Life Invitational

June 1st – August 30th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Even the simplest, everyday objects have the power to spark inspiration in an artist’s brush. This invitational exhibition features fourteen national, award-winning artists showcasing a variety of styles that celebrate the still life genre.

David Smith: Tennessee Waterfalls

June 3rd – August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Local photographer David Smith captures the movement, spectacle, and allure of waterfalls across the state of Tennessee in this collection of photographs.

Between Tone & Texture: The Art of Edie Maney

June 10th – August 21st | Crouch Gallery

Labeling herself an abstract expressionist, Edie Maney paints in a chaotic manner with layer after layer of color and strokes, finding a balance between intensity and motion. “For me, it is color that stimulates a conversation between tone and texture, between motion and shape. Four, five, six layers emerge – and a focal point is revealed.”

Mapping Wars

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

This exhibit features artifacts from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, giving insight to the strategies and plans of those engaged in battle. Take a closer look at hand-drawn maps, government documents, battle flags, and more.

Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

Jammie Williams is a professional painter and sculptor who lives and works in Middle Tennessee. His art is representational and often uses symbolic imagery. “My works are inspired by my personal memories, feelings, and emotions. I work towards conveying moods, the expression of dreams, wonder, and renewal by creating personal myths and narratives. This series of works shows an exploration of these ideas.”

Pearl of the Orient: Celebrating the Early Cultures of the Philippines

Through July 23rd | Lobby

Curated with members of our local AAPI community, this exhibit explores the various Indigenous cultures of the Philippines through languages, photographs, maps, clothing, and other artifacts.

Kitty Harvill: New to the Collection

Through August 27th | Jostens Gallery

Kitty Harvill is an award-winning wildlife artist and illustrator. This exhibit features nine original watercolors of endangered animals, created during her time in Brazil. Since 2016, Harvill has led a group of like-minded artists through ABUN – Artists & Biologists Unite for Nature. Her work is included in collections throughout the United States, Brazil, Germany and Singapore.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

June 1st, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Zander’s Woodfired Pizza food truck will be serving up some delicious pizza and photographer Nathan Collie will be doing a meet and greet at 6 pm for his book Moments with Birds.

Jazz in June: An Evening with Kat Anderson

June 3rd | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Tickets $75.00 | 21+

The Museum welcomes Kat Anderson for a night of soulful jazz, food, drinks and dancing. Kat has toured with American funk band The Bar-Kays and is currently the lead female vocalist for the B.B. King All Star band at B.B. King’s Blues Club in downtown Memphis. She was recently featured on a single by The Justus Brothers that debuted on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Most Added list.

All proceeds for this event go towards the Museum’s mission. With your support, the Museum can continue to provide creative program opportunities for children, share artists’ work in new exhibits and preserve the history of our community by expanding our collection. Tickets are on sale now at customshousemuseum.org .

Pista sa Nayon: A Celebration of the Philippines

June 10th | 10:30am – 12:00pm | All ages | Turner Auditorium

This event is free and open to the public. Does not include Museum admission.

Join us for a special event honoring the diverse cultures, tribes, and communities of the Philippine Islands. This event will feature song and dance performances (including Tinikling, Bakya, Janggay, and more), food tastings, and a special craft activity for children.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

June 1st & 15th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun summer-themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Recycled Robots with Dad

June 11th | 1:30pm – 3:00pm | All ages, with adult

$5.00 admission for children, FREE for dads/grandfathers/guardians| Executive Dining Room

Join us for a special Father’s Day art activity where families can work together to build their own robot out of recycled materials. Donuts and juice will be provided. Registration opens June 1 at customshousemuseum.org

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Buzzing About Pollinators!

June 16th | 10:30am – 12:00pm | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Courtyard

To celebrate Pollinator Week, we’re spreading awareness about the preservation of native pollinator habitats. Come participate in fun, hands-on activities and enjoy bee-themed learning experiences and crafts. Janae’s Italian Ice will be set up in the Courtyard serving up cool, sweet treats.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Juneteenth Paint N’ Sip

June 16th | 6:30pm – 8:30pm | 21+

Tickets $35.00 | Executive Dining Room

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum and create a beautiful Juneteenth-themed painting. Light snacks will be provided, and we welcome you to bring a bottle of wine or other libations (no hard liquor) to sip while you create. We will supply everything you need for a great night out with friends, family or a date. Space is limited! Registration on our website at customshousemuseum.org

Juneteenth Storytelling with Tammy Hall

June 17th | 10:30am – 12:00pm | All ages, with adult | Turner Auditorium

This event is free and open to the public. Does not include Museum admission.

Join us for a special Juneteenth storytime where children can learn about the history and culture of the Juneteenth holiday from professional storyteller Tammy Hall. Afterwards, stick around for a craft in the Coca Cola Café to create your own artwork inspired by African American artist Alma Thomas.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Filipino Art with Sheryl LaFond

June 24th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

In conjunction with one of our newest exhibits, Pearl of the Orient, use different paint and drawing mediums to create your own Filipino artwork along with local artist Sheryl LaFond.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

The circus is coming to town! Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, scenic landscape, and an interactive circus. Interact with the miniature world by making carnival rides move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

20% off ALL wood and metal items

Offer expires June 30th, 2023

Just in time for Father’s Day, shop an assortment of hand-crafted wood and metal items made right here in Tennessee for 20% off all month long!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org