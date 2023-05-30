64.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Events

Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 41: Rediscovered

By News Staff
Roxy Regional Theatre Season 41: Rediscovered

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is excited for Season 41: Rediscovered, and the Roxy hopes you are, too!  Tickets for Season 41 go on sale next Monday, June 5th at 9:00am.

In the meantime, the Roxy invites you to be a part of the magic by sponsoring one (or more!) of these exciting productions!

Season 41 Schedule

Steel Magnolias
Rediscover Your Roots… August 3rd – August 26th, 2023

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show
Rediscover the Fantasy… October 12th – October 28th, 2023


Ken and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol
Rediscover the Holidays… November 23rd – December 16th, 2023

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues
Rediscover Empowerment… January 12th – January 20th, 2024

Thoughts of a Colored Man
Rediscover Oneself… February 8th – February 24th, 2024

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Rediscover Your Childhood… March 14th – March 30th, 2024

A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Rediscover the Bard… April 18th – April 27th, 2024

Hamlet
Rediscover the Bard… April 19th – April 27th, 2024

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
Rediscover Friendship… May 8th – May 18th, 2024

9 to 5: The Musical
Rediscover Your Voice… June 13th – June 29th, 2024

Various sponsorship levels are available with benefits ranging from name recognition to complimentary tickets and specialty merchandise.

For more information about Season 41 giving opportunities, please click on the button below or check out our Producer’s Menu, and feel free to reach out to us at roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.


About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

