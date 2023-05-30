Roxy Regional Theatre announces Season 41: Rediscovered

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre is excited for Season 41: Rediscovered, and the Roxy hopes you are, too! Tickets for Season 41 go on sale next Monday, June 5th at 9:00am.

In the meantime, the Roxy invites you to be a part of the magic by sponsoring one (or more!) of these exciting productions!

Season 41 Schedule

Steel Magnolias

Rediscover Your Roots… August 3rd – August 26th, 2023

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Rediscover the Fantasy… October 12th – October 28th, 2023

Ken and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol

Rediscover the Holidays… November 23rd – December 16th, 2023

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues

Rediscover Empowerment… January 12th – January 20th, 2024

Thoughts of a Colored Man

Rediscover Oneself… February 8th – February 24th, 2024

You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Rediscover Your Childhood… March 14th – March 30th, 2024

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Rediscover the Bard… April 18th – April 27th, 2024

Hamlet

Rediscover the Bard… April 19th – April 27th, 2024

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

Rediscover Friendship… May 8th – May 18th, 2024

9 to 5: The Musical

Rediscover Your Voice… June 13th – June 29th, 2024

Various sponsorship levels are available with benefits ranging from name recognition to complimentary tickets and specialty merchandise.

For more information about Season 41 giving opportunities, please click on the button below or check out our Producer’s Menu, and feel free to reach out to us at roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org or 931.645.7699.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.