Wednesday, May 31, 2023
News

Clarksville Police Department releases update to Motorcycle Crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the crash last night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Durrett Drive has died as a result of his injuries.

He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell and his name will not be released until the next of kin notifications have been made. This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Creighton at 931.648.0656 ext. 5367.

