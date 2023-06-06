Nashville Sounds run away from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 11-4

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (29-28) plated six runs in a massive eighth inning as they thrashed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (24-33) 11-4 on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Michael Reed knocked his first homer in a Nashville uniform and picked up four RBI, while Payton Henry slapped four hits for the second time in two weeks.

Reed’s clout came in the third inning and handed Nashville a 2-0 advantage, providing some early support for starter Eric Lauer. The lefty had a strong start to his first game on rehab assignment, striking out four hitters over his first two frames. But the Jumbo Shrimp pounced for four runs in a third inning that saw 10 plate appearances, three base hits, and three walks, chasing Lauer from the contest.

Clayton Andrews took over for Nashville and held the deficit at two, spinning 2.1 scoreless frames and striking out the side in the fifth. The Sounds took advantage of Andrew’s efforts, knotting up the ballgame in the sixth with RBI knocks by Eddy Alvarez and Payton Henry.

The offense exploded for six runs in the eighth, taking the lead on Cam Devanney’s double. Henry’s fourth hit of the night added an insurance run before Roman Quinn and Reed teamed up to plate four more and put the game out of reach. Nashville added another run in the ninth before Alex Claudio locked down the 11-4 victory.

Devanney and Alvarez both doubled twice while Noah Campbell knocked two hits for the first time as a Sound. Every Nashville batter picked up a hit in the victory. J.C. Mejia (W, 1-1) earned his first win of the season with a perfect seventh. Five relievers combined to retire 15 consecutive hitters from the fourth to the ninth inning.

The Nashville Sounds will play a twin bill tomorrow, making up for a postponement in Jacksonville earlier in the year. Caleb Boushley (3-2, 5.19) gets the ball for Nashville in game one against Jacksonville righty Jeff Lindgren (4-2, 5.44). Southpaw Robert Gasser (3-1, 4.59) will start game two, while Jacksonville’s starter is TBD. First pitch for game one is set for 11:05am CT from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Their six-run eighth is tied for the highest-scoring single inning by the Sounds this season. They had previously plated six in the first inning of the second game of a May 7th twin bill at St. Paul.

Reed’s four RBI night was his first since July 14th, 2019, when he drove in four for Double-A Amarillo in a game at Frisco.

Payton Henry knocked four hits for the second time in two weeks. He previously went 4-for-4 on May 26th vs. Iowa. The backstop is batting .333 (31-for-93) this season and has eight multi-hit performances in 24 games.

Cam Devanney extended his on-base streak to 11 games with his go-ahead double in the eighth inning. Over the span, which dates back to May 17th, Devanney is batting .325 (13-for-40) with seven runs, seven doubles, five RBI, and an .864 OPS.

Rehabbing Brewers Eric Lauer and J.B. Bukauskas both appeared tonight. Lauer tossed 2.2 innings, allowing four runs (2 ER) on four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Bukauskas pitched a clean sixth, striking out one.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.