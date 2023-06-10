Tennessee State Parks Host Tennessee Promise Service Events

Nashville, TN – Tennessee State Parks will offer volunteer work events at 38 parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours. Of those 38 parks, 37 will hold their activities on Saturday, June 24th. Radnor Lake State Park will have two separate events on Friday, June 23rd.

Details for all the parks involved can be found online at this link. All participants must register on the website.

“Tennessee State Parks are happy once again to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program,” said David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “The program has a community service element that helps students get their financial assistance, so this works out well both for our parks and the students.”

Activities for the workday at various parks include cleanup, removing invasive plants, gardening, and park beautification projects. Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service. The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate.

For more information on the Tennessee Promise program please visit this link.