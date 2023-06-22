Austin Peay State University welcomes new students to Governors Scholars programs with two-day orientation

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) welcomed 135 incoming freshmen into its Governors Scholars academic success programs – Purpose First Scholars, Honors, and the President’s Emerging Leaders Program– on June 2nd-3rd, 2023 with a special two-day Governors Orientation event aimed at helping students create connections and prepare to Be A GOV.

The Governors Orientation events are hosted throughout the summer to meet the individual needs of incoming freshmen, scholars, and transfer students. Attendees register for fall classes, learn more about Austin Peay State University and build connections with their peers.

The special two-day Scholars Orientation featured engaging activities for both students and their families, such as welcome messages from prominent campus officials, student success team meetings, student organization fairs, and entertainment and recreational activities with current students.

“This orientation is focused on our top scholars,” said Dr. Kacie Hutson, Director of Title III Coaching and Student Success Initiatives. “They’re getting a special two-day orientation experience. Our normal orientations are about five hours long, so there’s a lot of information coming really fast. We’re taking all of that a little bit slower to give them time to process the information and create more connections to campus, which gives them a more holistic experience.”

Hutson said the orientation also helped faculty and staff learn more about the incoming students’ needs.

“It’s interesting to hear what they are thinking about,” she said. “We want to know what their worries and challenges are so we can help disarm them and make them feel comfortable at APSU which makes them feel more connected and excited to be Govs.”

The Purpose First, Honors and PELP programs rely heavily on peer mentorship to assist students during the transition to the university. The orientation was designed to create early connections between new students and their upper-class mentors to begin building long-lasting friendships and support systems.

“I like how easy the people here are to talk to, how nice everyone is, and the different avenues they have for help if I need it,” said Eden Everson, an incoming graphic design major and Honors program freshman. “It’s been really great getting to know everyone. A lot of the students are approachable and made me very comfortable. I’m not a social person at all because I’ve been homeschooled, but this event has made it very easy.”

Scholars Orientation gives incoming Govs the opportunity to explore Austin Peay State University more intimately. These programs appeal to a wide range of students and help each individual reach their academic and career goals with a strong support system.

Purpose First Scholars, Honors, and PELP all foster environments for their new students to feel comfortable connecting with the Austin Peay State University and Clarksville communities. Orientation is the first time these students get to meet other participants in their learning communities, making the event a pivotal experience for each of them.

“Out of all the schools that I toured I felt the most welcomed here,” said incoming studio art major and PELP student Chloe Wilson. “All the programs they had to offer specifically fit my journey, and I felt like I had all the opportunities at my fingertips.”

Wilson also expressed her excitement about joining PELP to further develop her leadership skills.

“I think that being around people who are easy-going yet willing to keep me accountable is important for me to accomplish all my goals,” she said. “I think they’re going to keep me in line, keep me focused and help me become sharper.”

Purpose First Scholars, Honors and PELP provide their students with a sense of security through the Governors Orientation. Isabel Chavez, an incoming Purpose First Scholar and education major, explained her feelings about Orientation and its significance as a milestone in her academic career.

“Purpose First Scholars is going to help lead me down the right path,” she said. “This transition is overwhelming, but I’m also very proud at the same time because I’m the first in my family to accomplish this. Even though I haven’t graduated, just being in the door is an amazing feeling.”

