Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

Areas near Montgomery County that are also under the Severe Thunderstorm Warning include North Central Dickson County, Northwestern Cheatham County, and Western Robertson County.

At 12:25pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located by Doppler radar 10 miles southwest of Clarksville, moving east at 35 mph.

The storm has wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail is possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Locations Impacted Include

Clarksville, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Slayden, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra, Cunningham, and Woodlawn.

This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 24.