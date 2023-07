Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that Doppler radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dover that is moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations Impacted Include

Dover TN, Erin TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Cumberland City TN, Houston County Airport, Indian Mound TN, Palmyra TN, and Woodlawn TN.