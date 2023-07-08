Third annual Women of Clarksville Expo set for August 19th

Clarksville, TN – The Women of Clarksville Expo returns to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its third year on August 19th, 2023 from 10:00am- 3:00pm.

This free event invites the community to shop, eat and learn about womens’ health issues. The Expo will include cooking workshops and even free health screenings. Food trucks will also be in attendance.

Changing lives with free health-screenings

Local business owner Ebony Parsons received a free health screening at The Expo in 2021. The experience provided her with potentially life-saving medical care.

“I had attended church service that morning and I was tired. They tested me, and immediately the technician asked if I was okay,” Parsons said. “A month-and-a-half later the doctor called me and said ‘Mrs. Parsons, you need to go to the emergency room right now. You don’t have enough blood in your body to breathe or anything like that,’” said Parsons.

“I was always tired and didn’t have any clue that it was due to the anemia. I do know that if I didn’t go and get tested that day, I wouldn’t have known and I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

Parsons will attend this year’s event as one of 60 local vendors.

Three years of fellowship

Clarksville First Lady Cynthia Pitts said she has been thrilled to see the Women of Clarksville Expo grow and thrive over the past three years, becoming one of the City of Clarksville’s largest public events.

“This is about women coming together, and we’re just so blessed,” said Pitts. “And, if you feel like, ‘I don’t know if I want to go by myself,’ please come, because we are at the door ready to welcome you.”

Parking

To create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Shuttle service will run from 8:45am – 2:30pm and is expected to run approximately every seven minutes.

Shuttles will pick up guests at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 State Highway 48. The pick-up/drop-off point will be in front of the building, utilizing the awning and seating area that is already there.

The shuttles will then make a loop around Liberty Park, traveling around Champions and Heroes Way before returning to the pick-up/drop-off point.

For questions regarding this year’s expo, contact Stephanie Jenkins at stephanie.jenkins@cityofclarksville.com

The Women of Clarksville Expo is free, although attendees are encouraged to register at https://bit.ly/3JP6O09

Learn more about the Women of Clarksville Expo on the City’s podcast, On Public Square.