APSU Baseball signs pitcher Titan Hayes for 2024 Season

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Baseball signs pitcher Titan Hayes for 2024 Season. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Hard-throwing right-handed pitcher Titan Hayes joins Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s growing roster of depth on the mound, becoming the latest member of the Governors’ 2024 signing class.

Hayes pitched in the MLB Draft League this summer – the league is a showcase for top draft-eligible prospects leading up to this weekend’s MLB draft. Hayes participated in the league’s Prospect Game, Wednesday, where he tossed an inning of scoreless relief.

He finished the summer with nine innings pitched in eight outings. The 6-2, 215-pound right-hander had a pitch clocked at 96-97 miles per hour during the MLB Draft League.


An Enid, Oklahoma product, Hayes joins the Governors after completing a season a San Jacinto College. In his season with the Ravens, Hayes made 16 appearances and posted a 3-0 record with a save. He struck out 37 batters in 23 innings pitched and posted a 2.74 ERA.

Hayes began his junior college career at Cowley College where he did not play during the 2021 season. He then went to Cisco College for his redshirt freshman season and appeared in nine games, striking out nine batters in 5.2 innings.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class

Player Pos B/T Ht Wt Hometown / High School / Previous School
Easton Frazier RHP R/R 6-4 185 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
Titan Hayes RHP R/R 6-2 215 Enid, Okla. / Enid HS / San Jacino College
Mateo Hernandez IF L/R 5-6 165 Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS / Western Oklahoma State College
Andres Matias IF R/R 6-1 210 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Americas Bicultural School / Connors State College
Justin Olson IF L/L 6-3 225 Colorado Springs, Colo. / Pine Creek HS / New Mexico
Tre Speer RHP R/R 6-1 178 Stillwater, Okla. / Glencoe HS
Luke Rolland RHP R/R 6-0 190 Pangburn, Ark. / Pangburn HS / Connors State College
Cannon Rice RHP R/R 6-0 185 Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville HS
Brody Szako IF L/R 5-11 205 Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Fort Scott CC
