Friday, July 14, 2023
Clarksville Building and Codes offices will be closed Monday, July 17th

Transitioning to new customer-convenient system

By News Staff
Clarksville Building and Codes Department
Clarksville Building and Codes Department

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Building and Codes Department offices at 100 South Spring Street will be closed to the public on Monday, July 17th, 2023 as the Department prepares to launch a new processing system for communication and conducting departmental tasks.

Deidre Ward, Interim Director of Building and Codes, said the Department will still be performing inspections. However, the doors to the office will be closed for the day.

Anyone wanting to request any inspections on Monday may issue an emailed request to BCRESREQ@CITYOFCLARKSVILLE.COM (for general questions / residential department) or BCCOMMERCIAL@CITYOFCLARKSVILLE.COM (commercial department).


The Department will resume normal office hours on Tuesday, July 18th.    

 
The new processing system that Building and Codes will institute is called Energov. There will be a customer component called CSS for self-service with hands-on features that will offer greater convenience.
 
The seamless system will allow customers to be able to apply for permits, and inspections, and communicate with Building and Codes, all from the comfort of their homes or offices, Ward said. 
