Nashville Sounds fall in Tenth Inning to Louisville Bats, 8-5

Louisville, KY – Despite Luis Urías reaching base five times, the Nashville Sounds (48-40, 8-6) fell to the Louisville Bats (48-40, 8-7) 8-5 in a tightly contested 10-inning contest Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field. Nashville has been swept in three games, their first since dropping four contests in San Antonio from July 15th-18th, 2019.

The Sounds immediately generated a great scoring chance in the first inning, loading the bags with just one out, but Louisville starter Brett Kennedy fanned the next two to squash the opportunity.

It would be the first of many failed chances for Nashville on the night. The Bats turned around and scored against Robert Gasser, the first run he’s allowed in the first inning all season. Brian Navarreto tied the game in the top of the fourth with a solo home run onto Preston Street beyond the left-field wall, his third clout of the season.

After his imperfect first, Gasser steamrolled through the back end of Louisville’s lineup, striking out the side in the second and fanning a pair in the third. He ran into trouble in the fourth, as back-to-back hits to start the frame turned into a pair of runs and a 3-1 Louisville lead.

Nashville’s offense backed him up, scoring three in the fifth inning and seizing the lead for the first time. After more spoiled opportunities from both sides, including the Sounds leaving the bases loaded in the sixth, Louisville’s Matt Reynolds tied the game in the seventh with a solo blast off rehabbing southpaw Justin Wilson (BS, 1).

Clayton Andrews worked around a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth and struck out pinch-hitter Chuckie Robinson to force extra innings. The Sounds took the lead in the top of the 10th, but Louisville tied it before TJ Hopkins delivered a walk-off three-run homer against Darrell Thompson (L, 2-3).

Urías reached five times, ripping a single in the fifth and drawing four walks. Navarreto drove in a pair, while Sal Frelick and Abraham Toro both knocked two hits.

The Nashville Sounds return to the comfort of home on Tuesday to start a six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Triple-A of the Miami Marlins. RHP Justin Jarvis (0-1, 10.80) will toe the rubber for Nashville against Jacksonville southpaw Enmanuel De Jesus (3-3, 5.27). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Before tonight, Robert Gasser had not allowed a run in the first inning of any of his 15 starts in 2023. He was the only pitcher in the minor leagues with 15 starts and zero runs allowed in the first. Gasser now has a 0.56 ERA and .078 opponent average (4-for-51) in the frame this season.

Gasser struck out his 100 th hitter of the season when he fanned Jhonny Pereda to end the second inning. He is the 14 th minor league pitcher to hit the century mark in 2023.

hitter of the season when he fanned Jhonny Pereda to end the second inning. He is the 14 minor league pitcher to hit the century mark in 2023. Justin Wilson allowed a solo home run in 0.2 innings tonight. He is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA (6.2 IP/2 ER), 0.75 WHIP, and nine strikeouts in seven rehab outings, four with Nashville.

Luis Urías is the second Sounds player to draw four walks in a game this season (Jon Singleton, 4/29 vs. Omaha) and the second to reach five times (Blake Perkins, 6/1 at Charlotte).

