Monday, July 17, 2023
Clarksville Police Department hires Officers James Baker, Olivia Carson

(L-R) Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Officer James Baker, Officer Olivia Carson, and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Today, Monday, July 17th, 2023, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed James Baker and Olivia Carson to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) family.

Officer Baker was an officer with CPD from 2013 thru July 2020 before he relocated to South Carolina. While in South Carolina, he worked for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office as an investigator and recently returned to Clarksville. Officer Baker will go through an abbreviated Field Training Program and once complete, he will be back to patrolling the streets of Clarksville.

Officer Carson was a patrol officer with the Dothan Police Department in Dothan Alabama before moving to Clarksville. Officer Carson will attend the three-week transition course at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on July 31st, 2023. After the transition course, she will go through the department’s Field Training Program before being assigned to a patrol shift.

Welcome to the family!

