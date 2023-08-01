83.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Death at Trice Landing
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Death at Trice Landing

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Wednesday, July 26th, 2023, at approximately 2:50pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to 99 Oak Street, Trice Landing, after receiving a 911 call that a body was found in the Cumberland River.

The victim, 32-year-old Dominick “Aquaman” Chacon, originally from California, was located by some individuals who were working on the barge. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and the next of kin notifications have been made to his family.


It does not appear that there was any foul play involved in his death, however, this is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

CPD Detectives are asking anyone with information or who had contact with Mr. Chacon last week to contact Detective Green at 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.

Previous article
Tennessee Gas Prices Experience Sharp 21-Cent Increase
Next article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes section of Southern Drive, Spencer Lane for water service line repair
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online