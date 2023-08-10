United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region’s Annual Campaign Kickoff to be held August 31st

Clarksville, TN – United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region will hold its 2023 United Way Campaign Kickoff event on Thursday, August 31st, 2023, at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Veterans Plaza.

Held annually for the benefit of the 23 local nonprofit partner agencies and 30+ programs supported by United Way, the annual event serves as a jump start to each new campaign year, with an overview presentation of how local businesses and organizations can conduct a successful workplace giving campaign that will ultimately lead to a greater impact on changing lives in Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County.

Representatives from each partner agency will be there to meet attendees and share impact stories on how workplace giving campaigns have supported their ability to serve the most critical needs of families and individuals in the community.

The 2023 United Way Campaign Kickoff is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. The event begins at 5:00pm and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.liveunitedclarksville.org