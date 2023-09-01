78.2 F
Clarksville
Friday, September 1, 2023
Clarksville Police Department reports Stolen Montgomery County EMS Ambulance Crashes on I-24, Suspect in Custody

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was notified at approximately 1:33pm, that a Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services ambulance was stolen from Tennova Healthcare.

The suspect was immediately seen by other EMS personnel, Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies, and officers with the Clarksville Police Department who pursued the vehicle.

The suspect drove onto I-24 Eastbound and when officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect hit a patrol car and then came to a stop near mile marker 5.6 where he was quickly taken into custody at approximately 1:41pm without further incident.

There have been no reported injuries to citizens, officers, or the suspect during this pursuit.

I-24 Eastbound has been reduced to one lane and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until officers can clear the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

#12/10 Tennessee Vols Football begins season against Virginia at Nissan Stadium, Saturday
National Gas Price Average comes down One Cent
