Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 4th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 28th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Opal is truly a gem!! She is a 5-year-old Pitbull mix. She weighs approximately 70 pounds, is fully vetted, has shots updated, and is spayed. This sweet girl has been waiting for her forever family! Opal was spayed so she could go home the same day.

Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Nannu is a young female Domestic Shorthair. She was fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed so she could go home the same day.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Spud is a young male Medium hair/Tabby mix kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained, neutered, and good with children, dogs, and other cats.

Spud can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Lorelai is an adult female Domestic shorthair cat. She is friendly and affectionate. Lorelai is fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. Good with other cats and dogs. She is dewormed, FELV/FIV neg., and on flea medications. She is a sweet girl who would love to be an indoor/outdoor cat and follow you around outside. She would love to be on a farm, helping you with your chores!

Lorelai can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is still waiting for her forever family to come find her! She is a young Labrador Retriever mix, fully vetted, spayed, and does well with other dogs. She would love to have a family that will help channel her energy (she is still a young girl) with hikes, jogging, and any outdoor activities.

Being a Lab mix she would love any water activities too! Shamrock would do well with agility training and Barn hunts as well. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.



If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Elvis is a mixed-breed puppy. Unfortunately, Elvis has not yet left the building ( If you know..you know) and is so patiently waiting for his forever family to come find him. He is fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered. He does great with cats, dogs, and children. He is working on his house training and is catching on pretty well.

Elvis will need a home where his family will continue with positive reinforcement and training. He is super sweet and you can’t just help “Falling in Love”! Elvis may just be a “Hound Dog” but he’s got so much personality and love! He would love a forever family.

Elvis (and his siblings) can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Knox is a young female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is friendly, affectionate, playful and very smart. She is vetted, litter trained, and when old enough will be spayed. She is good with other dogs and children. She enjoys playing with toys and will make a wonderful companion.

You can find Knox and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Paris is a sweet 6-year-old Pit mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and is great with people. She loves to sniff your shoes when you come home, trying to “see” where you’ve been, and just starts wiggling with excitement. She is selective with other dogs and unsure about cats at this time. Set up a meet and greet!

If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Princess Diana is a 2-year-old Torbi cat. She was found abandoned and starving so her coat took a beating but it is now growing back beautifully and should be medium length. She is fully vetted, spayed and loves to be held and snuggled. She loves people and is good with children but unsure about dogs. This sweet girl deserves her own loving family.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Scruff is an Airedale/Fox Terrier mix puppy. Sadly, he was found as a stray, skinny, and all alone. He’s improving daily with the proper nutrition, plenty of love, and human interaction. Scruff is still a puppy so he’s working very hard with his house manners and overall training. When he is adopted he will be fully vetted and neutered.

Scruff will need a loving home with people who understand he’s still a puppy, still learning, and will need a lot of time, patience, and love to help bring out the best in him. He seems fine with children, unsure about cats and absolutely loves to run and play with his dog buddies at the Rescue.



If you would like to be part of Scruffs’ world and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bones is a young (under a year) Beagle mix. He is fully vetted, microchipped, will be neutered, and on HW and flea/tick prevention. He is crate-trained and working on his house training. He is good with other dogs and has done very well with children. His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Bones you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bones or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

There’s a new Sheriff in town and his name is Woody! He is a 14-week-old (possible) hound mix. He is one of the several pups recently rescued near Port Royal. Woody is fully vetted, has had 3 rounds of shots, and his rabies and on HW prevention. When his adopters get him neutered they are reimbursed 50.00 from his adoption fee.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Woody and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com