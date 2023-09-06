Alzheimer’s Association to hold Clarksville’s 2023 Walk To End Alzheimer’s at APSU’s Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 9th

Clarksville, TN – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Clarksville residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, September 9th at Fortera Stadium at Austin Peay State University (APSU), on Henry Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The schedule for the [area] Walk to End Alzheimer’s:

8:30am – Registration

9:15am – Promise Garden Opening Ceremony

9:30am – Walk begins after the ceremony

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease. To register for the Clarksville Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/Clarksville. If you have questions about the Clarksville Walk, email Kristina West at clarksvillewalk@alz.org.

We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” said Kristina West, Walk Manager for the Clarksville Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease today, take more steps toward treatments, and finally ending this disease.”

We are thankful for the support of this year’s Sponsors which include: “Family and Friends of Art Slavinski,” Brookdale Clarksville, AO Smith Foundation, Crow Estate Planning and Probate, Unity Psychiatric Care, Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, CenterWell Senior Primary Care, and Gentiva Hospice.

This year’s Clarksville Walk Executive Event Chair is Cindy Hancock of Gentiva Hospice and Barbara Ciavarella is the Walk Community Engagement Chair from Stewart Title.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Tennessee alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with the disease with an estimated 367,000 family members and friends serving as unpaid caregivers.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.

Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

