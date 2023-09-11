Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 11th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 11th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Blau is a young female Husky/possible Shepherd mix. She has a beautiful chocolate coat and stunning blue eyes. Her vaccinations are up to date and will be spayed before heading to her new home.

She would do best with an active family and a home with a big fenced-in yard to run around in. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Dalia is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter-trained. She will be spayed before heading to her new family.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Charlie (Charlotte) is an adult female Domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and does well with other kitties with slow introductions, and has been around children and calm dogs. She is a cuddle bug and loves all the attention!

Charlie can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, for an application and more information please message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Hey Dude is an adult male Domestic shorthair cat. He is friendly, very independent, and affectionate. Hey Dude is fully vetted, litter-trained, and neutered. Good with other cats and dogs. He is dewormed, FELV/FIV neg., and on flea medications. He is a year old but tends to prefer the outdoors more so than inside but he could be an indoor/outdoor cat as long as he can follow you around outside. He would love to be on a farm as a barn cat.

Hey Dude can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog. She is fully vetted, on HW prevention, and spayed. She loves to play ball and absolutely loves to be around people. Cattle Dogs love to have a job or purpose, so they’d do great at Agility, Fly Ball, Dock diving, and even Barn Hunts. They are very smart and love to be challenged. This wonderful girl deserves her own family.

If you think she will be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Roger is a mixed-breed puppy. He is fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered. He is working on his house training and does well with other dogs and cats. He would love an active family who will continue his training and take him on adventures!

Roger can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, at 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Belle is a young female Beagle. She is friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful and quiet. She is fully vetted and house trained, microchipped, and HW negative. She is considered a “Pocket Beagle” meaning she won’t get any bigger than the 17 pounds she currently weighs! Belle does well with other dogs and cats.

She absolutely loves sleeping in bed with you and she does know how to use the doggie door! The rescue will get Belle spayed at their vet but if you choose your vet, they will pay 50.00 towards the spay.

You can find Belle and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ike is a handsome Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and current rabies shots. He is great with people, very strong and energetic. He seems fine around most dogs, loves playing in water and cuddling with his people. He would love hikes, trips to the lake or beach and plenty of toys! Set up a meet and greet!

If you are looking for that special new family member and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Toebias is a 5-month-old female polydactly which just means she has an extra toe bean on each paw! Fully vetted, combo negative, spayed, and microchipped. She loves to play with other cats and is fine with calm dogs. She is waiting for her forever home where she can run and play with lots of toys and get lots of snuggles! This sweet girl deserves her own loving family.

To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jessie is a young male Beagle/Harrier mix. He is friendly, affectionate, funny, loves to give kisses, and is very playful. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He does well around children and other dogs. Jessie is looking for a special person who will shower him with love and be his lifelong companion.

If you would like to be part of Jessies’s world and can be that special person for him and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Pancake is a 5-year-old male English Bulldog. He is fully vetted, microchipped, will be neutered, and on HW and flea/tick prevention. He is crate-trained and house-trained, but does occasionally mark which usually should resolve once he is neutered.

He is good with other dogs and has done very well with older children. His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To complete an application and find out more about Pancake you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/pancake or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Penny is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees/ Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She is fully vetted and spayed. Penny is crate-trained but doesn’t like the kennel and is fine wandering around the house. She is good with dogs and cats!

If you are looking for a great addition to your family and want more information on Penny and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com