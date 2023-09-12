Latinx Heritage Month kicks off this week at APSU

Clarksville, TN – Latinx Heritage Month begins this week on Friday, September 15th, marking the start of a month-long celebration of Latinx culture and contributions. The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Latino Community Resource Center (LCRC) has planned events to honor this important time.

“This month offers a great opportunity to learn more about an important part of the Austin Peay State University community – our Latinx students, faculty, and staff,” said Yanaraliz Barnes, director of the LCRC.

The festivities kick off on September 15th with a Latinx Heritage Month Kick-Off event from 4:00pm-7:00pm in the APSU Morgan University Center (MUC) Plaza. Attendees can experience Latinx culture through music, performances, games, and food.

Other events planned for the month include workshops, exhibits, craft activities and more. Some highlights include the 4th Annual Art Exhibit & Open Mic Night on September 20th at the Customs House Museum, a piñata making workshop on September 26th, and an event honoring Latino military heroes on October 12th.

“The Latino Community Resource Center is proud to celebrate the cultures, contributions and resilience of Latinx, Hispanic and Latino-identified communities worldwide,” Barnes said. “We hope the Austin Peay State University and Clarksville communities will join us in honoring this vibrant part of our campus and society.”

In 2021, education non-profit SCORE reported that APSU “served the highest percentage of Hispanic students of any four-year institution” in Tennessee.

A full schedule of Latinx Heritage Month events can be found below and at the LCRC website, www.apsu.edu/lcrc.

Latinx Heritage Month Kick-Off WHEN : 4 – 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 WHERE : MUC Plaza

Mastering LinkedIn: How to Build Your Brand WHEN : 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 19 WHERE : MUC Room 11

