APSU Football’s Garrett Hawkins earns UAC Freshman of the Week award

Clarksville, TN – After leading the team with nine tackles, Austin Peay State University (APSU) football freshman linebacker Garrett Hawkins was named the United Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Hawkins is the first Governor to earn Freshman of the Week honors in the UAC and is the first APSU freshman to earn conference Freshman of the Week honors since Jevon Jackson was the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week (11/14/22).

With Hawkins earning freshman of the week, Austin Peay State University is the first team in the UAC to have a player earn each of the conference’s four weekly awards despite not having a weekly award winner during Weeks 1 or 2. Mike DiLiello and Kam Thomas were named the Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week on September 18th, and Cedarius Doss was the Defensive Player of the Week on September 25th.

With the Governors leading Lindenwood 35-3 at halftime, Hawkins stepped in and racked up eight of his team-leading nine tackles in the second half, with all six solo stops coming in the second half.

Hawkins’ nine tackles are tied for the sixth-best single-game total by a Governor this season. The nine tackles also are the best single-game total by a Gov in their first season since Kory Chapman racked up nine tackles at Ole Miss (9/11/21) in his first season.

