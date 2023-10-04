79.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports North Third Street area water outage, road closed

Traffic Detour; Franklin Street

Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water services on North Third Street from Main Street to Franklin Street for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity during the work.

North Third Street is closed from Legion Street to Franklin Street, and traffic will be detoured to Franklin Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 6:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
