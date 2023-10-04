Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts most recent games

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have played 57 all-time games, including playoffs. The Colts lead the series 35-22, but the Titans have taken the past five matchups, including sweeps in 2021 and 2022.

In 2022, the two clubs met twice in a four-week span. They played at Indianapolis on October 2nd, with the Titans holding on to a 24-17 victory. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill tossed two touchdown passes. Defensively, the Titans forced three turnovers and held the Colts to 38 rushing yards.

The 2022 rematch at Nissan Stadium occurred on October 23rd. The Titans defense forced three turnovers, including an interception and subsequent 76-yard touchdown return by safety Andrew Adams. Randy Bullock added four field goals, helping the Titans to a 19-10 victory.

After splitting the series in 2019 and 2020, the Titans took both games in 2021. The Colts swept the Titans every year from 2012 through 2016, until 2017, when the Titans swept the season series for the first time since 2002.

The Titans and Colts met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Games

2021 Week 3 • Sept. 26, 2021 • Colts 16 at TITANS 25

Ryan Tannehill passes for 197 yards and completes touchdown passes to running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chester Rogers. Derrick Henry rushes for 113 yards and adds another 31 receiving yards. Tannehill is victimized by two Colts interceptions.

The Titans’ defense limits the Colts to 265 total yards, three third-down conversions on 12 attempts, and a 66.7 passer rating by Carson Wentz. Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi leads the Titans with a career-high 1.5 sacks.

2021 Week 8 • Oct. 31, 2021 • TITANS 34 at Colts 31 (OT)

Randy Bullock provides the game-winning score with a 44-yard field goal in overtime that is set up by Kevin Byard’s interception of a Carson Wentz pass. The Titans overcame a 14-0 deficit entering the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill completes three touchdown passes, including a 57-yarder to A.J. Brown. Brown totals 155 yards on 10 catches.

Elijah Molden’s interception and two-yard touchdown return put the Titans ahead late in the fourth quarter, but the Colts responded with a touchdown with 22 seconds remaining to force overtime.

2022 Week 4 • Oct. 2, 2022 • TITANS 24 at Colts 17

The Tennessee Titans score all 24 of their points on their first four possessions of the game and never trail. The Titans’ defense limits the Colts to 38 rushing yards on 23 attempts, sacks Matt Ryan three times, and forces three turnovers. Defensive lineman Teair Tart records an interception and fellow defensive lineman Denico Autry posts two sacks and a forced fumble.

Derrick Henry totals 147 scrimmage yards, including 114 rushing yards, with a 19-yard touchdown run. Ryan passes for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns to tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

2022 Week 7 • Oct. 23, 2022 • Colts 10 at TITANS 19

The Tennessee Titans never trailed in the contest, as the defense forced three turnovers and tallied three sacks of Matt Ryan. Safety Andrew Adams returns an interception 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Derrick Henry rushes for 128 yards on 30 carries, including 11 attempts for 67 yards in the fourth quarter.

Randy Bullock connects on all four of his field goal attempts, including from 38 yards and 48 yards in the fourth quarter. The Titans won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since October 13th, 2019. It was the Titans’ fourth consecutive victory.