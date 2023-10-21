“It’s Good to Be Evil: A Night of Villainous Songs” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, October 24th

Clarksville, TN – Kicking off our Company Cabarets of Season 41, “It’s Good to Be Evil: A Night of Villainous Songs” takes the spotlight of the Roxy Regional Theatre for one evening only, this coming Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00pm.

Join the Roxy for a special evening of music and entertainment by the cast of “The Rocky Horror Show’ and other talented local performers, featuring some of your favorite songs originally performed by villains of the stage and screen!

Tickets are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.?