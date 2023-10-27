Hilltop Supermarket’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Returns for Halloween Fun

Clarksville, TN – Halloween is just around the corner, and one local event promises to make this year’s celebration the spookiest yet. Hilltop Supermarket is thrilled to announce the return of its beloved Trunk or Treat event. The supermarket is set to transform its parking lot into a Halloween extravaganza on October 31st, providing a safe and family-friendly space for children to trick or treat.

The spooktacular event will kick off at 5:30pm and continue until 7:30pm. Hilltop Supermarket, located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN, has been a staple in the community, and their Trunk or Treat event has become a much-anticipated tradition over the years.

This Halloween, the parking lot of Hilltop Supermarket will be a hive of activity. Local businesses and organizations will gather to create a lineup of car trunks filled to the brim with candy. It’s a sight to behold as each trunk turns into a mini-Halloween wonderland, offering up tasty treats to eager trick-or-treaters.

Parents can rest easy knowing their children are in a safe and well-lit environment. The Hilltop Supermarket team has put in extensive efforts to ensure that this event adheres to all safety guidelines, making it an ideal family outing.

While Halloween is all about costumes, candy, and spooky fun, it’s also a time to give back. The Hilltop Supermarket’s Trunk or Treat event is a testament to the sense of community that Clarksville holds dear. It’s an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to come together, engage with the community, and make sure that everyone has a memorable Halloween.

So, mark your calendars for October 31st and get your best Halloween costumes ready. Whether you’re a witch, a superhero, or a friendly ghost, the Hilltop Supermarket Trunk or Treat event is the place to be for a memorable and safe Halloween celebration. Come join the fun and be part of a spooktacular evening filled with costumes, candy, and community spirit.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.