APSU Football’s Mike DiLiello receives FCS National Offensive Player of the Week Honor

Clarksville, TN – After firing a program-record tying six touchdown passes – to six different wide receivers – Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback Mike DiLiello has been named the FedEx Ground FCS National Offensive Player of the Week by Stats Perform, Monday.

DiLiello’s six touchdown passes equaled the program record set by Draylen Ellis at Southeast Missouri (March 14th, 2021). The six touchdown passes also are tied for the top single-game total in the FCS this year. DiLiello, who led the APSU Govs to their sixth straight win, threw for 353 yards. It was his fourth 300-yard game of the season and extended his program record of 300-yard passing games to seven.

In addition to a career-long 87-yard touchdown pass to Trey Goodman, DiLiello completed a 59-yard scoring toss to Brenen Hawkins and a 69-yarder to Tre Shackelford. DiLiello also completed four, nine, and 11-yard touchdown throws to Jordan Goco, Khatib Lyles, and Jevon Jackson, respectively.

It also was an efficient outing for DiLiello, who completed 20-of-25 passes for an 80-percent completion percentage, his second-best mark of the year behind an 80.4-percent outing against ETSU, on September 16th. DiLiello also posted a 277.8 pass efficiency rating, which is the sixth-best mark in the FCS this season.

Now with 4,373 passing yards in his Austin Peay State University career, DiLiello ranks fourth in program history and is just 81 yards behind JaVaughn Craig for third in APSU history. DiLiello’s 21 passing touchdowns this season also equals his mark from the 2022 season and rank as the third-best season in program history.

With 42 touchdown throws in his Austin Peay State University career, DiLiello is also just six behind Brian Baker’s program record 48 passing touchdowns.

A graduate student from Pembroke Pines, Florida, DiLiello is the first Governor to be named the FCS National Offensive Player of the Week since Brian Snead earned the honor after rushing for 227 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee State in February 2021.

DiLiello and the Governors take their six-game winning streak on the road for a United Athletic Conference battle with rival Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky. The game kicks off at 4:00pm CT.

