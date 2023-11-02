Kato the Medium: Bridging the Worlds at Roxy Regional Theatre – A Night of Spiritual Connections

Clarksville, TN – Experience Kato the Medium as she reconnects the city of Clarksville with the spirits of their loved ones during a special visit to the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, November 10th, at 7:00pm.

An internationally popular psychic medium with an incredible ability to communicate with spirits, this rising entertainer promises an emotional night filled with unforgettable messages and moments that will last a lifetime.

There will be full media coverage at this event, so audience members should plan to be on camera. Admission includes access to the show, access to the meet-and-greet after the performance, a light snack and beverages, as well as an entry into the free reading giveaway to be announced at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $55.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the event).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.