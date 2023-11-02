Chart-Topping Country Stars: The Frontmen of Country Live in Clarksville, Hosted by Visit Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville is hosting a concert by The Frontmen of Country on November 30th, 2023, as the conclusion of its Music, Memories, and More group tour event. The public is invited to attend the concert, with tickets starting at $30.00.

The concert will be held at 7:30pm in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall inside the Music/Mass Communication Building at Austin Peay State University.

The Frontmen of Country features Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar. The musicians have collectively sold over 30 million records and had over 30 major hits between them.

Powerhouse hits performed by the Frontmen of Country include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right),” Lonestar favorites such as “Amazed,” “Smile,” and “I’m Already There,” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and “What Might Have Been.” For this performance, the group will include several of their classic Christmas tunes.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-frontmen-live-tickets-744490409857.

For more information, contact Frances Manzitto, Visit Clarksville Director of Tourism Sales, by email at frances@visitclarksvilletn.com or by phone at 931.320.0869.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.