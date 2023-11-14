Embark on a Heartwarming Journey: Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol Opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thanksgiving Night

Clarksville, TN – After the turkey and stuffing are put away on Thanksgiving night, bring your family to downtown Clarksville and “Rediscover the Holidays” with a heartwarming tale perfect for all ages.

Ken Ludwig’s and Jack Ludwig’s Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol opens at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, November 23rd, at 7:00pm.

Directed by Jennifer Workman, this witty and approachable retelling of the Charles Dickens classic, as experienced through the eyes of a child, stars Jonathon Dickey as Tiny Tim, who is determined to have his father home for Christmas day — even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge (played by Bill Colclough) a lesson in Christmas cheer!

With the help of some kindly sellers at the market and his friend Charlotte (played by Anna Joy Lehman), Tiny Tim hatches a plan and stages a spectacle filled with ghosts and Christmas cheer to convince Scrooge to give his father the day off. It all seems to be going according to plan until a little bit of real Christmas magic catches everyone by surprise.

Written by Ken Ludwig and Jack Ludwig, Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol also features Ashley Birnbaum, Travis Ulrich and Alex Vanburen, with Lydia Crawley performing the role of Charlotte on December 2nd and December 14th.

This production is produced in part through the generous support of Altra Federal Credit Union. Alliance Endodontics and Larry & Barbara Goolsby have provided additional funding support. Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of Samuel French, Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.

Performances run November 23rd through December 16th on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, December 2nd, 9th and 16th. (Please note: There is no 7:00pm performance on Saturday, December 2nd, due to the Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarksville.) In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Thursday, November 23rd, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.

