Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify Vehicle Burglary, Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating several Vehicle Burglaries and Identity Theft cases on November 4th. Officers with CPD responded to Heritage Park and the Clarksville Athletic Club after several citizens reported that their vehicles were burglarized between the hours of 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

The victims had personal items stolen, and several transactions were made at Krogers (110 Dover Crossing), Walgreens (1460 Fort Campbell Boulevard), and Walmart (3050 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard) with the victim’s credit/debit cards.

Images of the two suspects were captured on video surveillance cameras along with an image of their vehicle. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.