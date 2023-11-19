APSU Men’s Basketball faces Tarleton State next in SoCal Challenge

Austin Peay (1-3) at Tarleton State (2-2)

Monday, November 20th, 2023 | 4:00pm

San Jau Capistrano, CA | The Pavilion at JSerra

San Juan Capistrano, CA – After dropping a 71-63 decision at UTEP in the regional-round game of the 2023 SoCal Challenge, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team continued its trek out west. It will play Tarleton State in its second game of the mid-season tournament on Monday at The Pavilion at JSerra in San Juan Capistrano, California. The game begins at 4:00pm

The trip to the Golden State is the second in program history and first since the Govs played California – who joins APSU in the SoCal Challenge – during the 2011 College Basketball Experience.

The 2023 SoCal Challenge is divided into two divisions, the Surf Division, featuring Bradley, Tulane, California, and UTEP, and the San Division, which features the Govs, Cal State Bakersfield, Sacramento State, and Tarleton State. The tournament’s first round was played with teams against the opposing division.

With a win against the Texans, Austin Peay State University would play the winner of the Roadrunners and Hornets for the divisional championship; however, with a loss, the APSU Govs are still guaranteed a game and would play the loser of the matchup Wednesday.

Austin Peay (2-2) is led in nearly every statistical category by DeMarcus Sharp. Sharp paces the Govs in scoring (15.3 points per game), rebounds (9.8), assists (23), steals (14), blocks (5), and made and attempted field goals (25-63), made and attempted free throws (11-13), while being second on the team with 36.8 minutes per game.

Sharp is in a 17-way tie for the most double-doubles in the nation with three, while his 9.0 defensive rebounds and 14 steals per game lead the Atlantic Sun Conference and rank sixth and eight in Division I, respectively. The Charleston, Missouri native also ranks in the top 45 across in the country in numerous other statistical categories including assists (29th), minutes per game (24th) and rebounds per game (44th).

Sharp is joined in the frontcourt by a pair of electric perimeter shooters in Dez White and Ja’Monta Black, who also have made their mark in the APSU record books through the early going.

Austin Peay State University has been lethal from long-range this season, as they have made nine shots per game from long-range this season, while attempting 26.8 per night as well. Defensively, the APSU Govs also garner one of the nation’s best three-point defenses, as they are 38th in the country and second in the ASUN with holding teams to 24.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Governors rank 45th in Division I and first in the ASUN with just 9.5 giveaways through the opening four games of the season. They have two games with less than 10 turnovers and have not given the ball up more than 14 times.



In addition to their efficiency on the offensive end, they also garner a stingy defense that forces 14.75 turnovers per outing. The APSU Govs’ +5.2 turnover margin ranks second in the ASUN and 38th nationally.

About the Tarleton State Texans

Their Head Coach: Bily Gillispie is in his fourth season at Tarleton State where he has accumulated a record of 70-26. Prior to his time with the Texans, Gillispie coached at Texas Tech (2011-12), Kentucky (2007-00), Texas A&M (2004-07), and UTEP (2002-03). He was. A two-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2005, 2007), one-time SEC Coach of the Year (2008) and led the Miners to the 2004 WAC Championship.

2023-24 Record: 2-2 (0-0 WAC)

2022-23 Record: 17-17 (9-9 WAC)

2022-23 Season Result: After falling to Utah Valley in the quarterfinals of the WAC Tournament, Tarleton State accepted an invitation to play in the College Basketball Invitational, where they dropped a 72-70 overtime decision to Radford.

Their Season So Far: Tarleton State opened their season with an 80-50 loss at Virginia, before answering with back-to-back wins against FIU and UNT Dallas, November 9th and 11th, respectively. The Texans then dropped a 86-63 game at Bradley on November 14th, in their first game of the 2023 SoCal Challenge.

Returning/Lost/Newcomers: 6/14/13

Notable Returner: Jakorie Smith leads Tarleton State with 13.3 points per game after finishing third on the team with 9.8 last season across his 11 starts and 29 appearances. Smith has been held to single-digits in scoring in three of his four appearances but had a 34-point outing at FIU on November 9th.

Notable Newcomer: DA transfer from Triton College, Devon Barnes, is fourth on the team with 11.3 points per game and scored at least 11 points in each of the Texans’ first three games but was held to just three points at Bradley on November 14th.

Series History: First meeting

