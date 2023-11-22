Visit Clarksville’s Frances Manzitto Named National Tour Association Volunteer of the Year for 2023

Clarksville, TN – At the National Tour Association’s annual convention, held this month in Shreveport, Louisiana, Frances Manzitto of Visit Clarksville received NTA’s 2023 Volunteer of the Year Award.

A past board member, Manzitto has led the association’s DMO Network, hosted a board meeting in Clarksville, presented on numerous panels, and sponsored at NTA’s signature events.

The Volunteer of the Year Award honors an individual who gives their time and effort to NTA for the benefit of its members. Unlike other awards, which the NTA Board of Directors votes on, the top volunteer award-winner is nominated by the NTA staff.

Dawn Pettus, NTA VP for events, presented the award to Manzitto and NTA President Catherine Prather.

“Volunteers hold a special place in our hearts because, as a staff, we couldn’t do what we do without our fantastic volunteers,” Pettus said. “Every now and then Frances will call or text and say, “Do you think I should …” and I always say, “Yes, you should!”

Manzitto has served as Director of Tourism Sales for Visit Clarksville for 23 years. She has 36 years in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“Our community is fortunate to have a dedicated and talented team on staff at Visit Clarksville,” said the organization’s Board of Directors Chairman Jerry Allbert. “Frances has been with us for a long time and has recruited thousands of groups to experience our city. We are grateful for her expertise and service and celebrate this well-deserved recognition with her.”

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions andoup tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

In 2022, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $371 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.