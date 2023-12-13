Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces outpatient services for December 14th-15th

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient and specialty services will have modified hours on December 14th and 15th, 2023.

The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.

Thursday, December 14th

On Thursday, December 14th, LaPointe Soldier Medical Home and LaPointe Pharmacy is open until noon.

Friday, December 15th

On Friday, December 15th, Gold Medical Home and LaPointe Soldier Medical Home operate normal clinic hours. Kuhn Dental Clinic provides care for dental emergencies only after noon.

Physical therapy is open Monday, December 11th-Thursday, and December 14th during normal hours and is closed December 15th. All other Blanchfield Army Community Hospital outpatient services, including outlying clinics and pharmacies, will close at noon.

Saturday, December 16th

On Saturday, December 16th, the Town Center Pharmacy opens 8:00am-4:00pm TRICARE Nurse Advice Line.

After hours and on national holidays, beneficiaries may utilize MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil or call the MHS Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273). Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life-threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance.

Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such as severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call 911.

With services from MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more.

Patients may book or cancel appointments through BACH’s Appointment Line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) or 931.431.HOSP during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.