Austin Peay State University alumna Karen Orozco captures the spirit of boxing at U.S. Olympic Trials

Clarksville, TN – Karen Orozco (‘19), an alumna of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design, was recently invited to photograph the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Boxing from December 4th-9th, 2023, in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Orozco has been an active photographer in the boxing community for several years and said she was grateful for the opportunity to document the trials for the 2024 Paris Games.

“It’s an exciting moment,” she said, adding that it was a dream come true to transition from a job in the medical field to a successful photography career. “You don’t believe it until things like this truly happen.”

Building relationships through photography

Orozco’s journey into boxing photography began when her husband, a former All-Army boxer and current coach at American Pride Boxing, introduced her to the sport. Starting in 2008, she bought her first Nikon camera and began covering local boxing events at the gym. Over the years, she built relationships within the boxing community, showcasing her passion for capturing the stories of both amateur and professional boxers.

Her breakthrough came when she shot for USA Boxing during the National Qualifiers in Cleveland. By sending a compelling portfolio and expressing her desire to highlight the efforts of aspiring boxers, she connected with the president of USA Boxing, ultimately securing a media pass for the Olympic Trials.

From local gyms to national arenas

From grassroots gyms to grand national arenas, Orozco’s collaboration with Lank the King Promotions and Mayweather TMT Promotions transcends the camera lens. She consistently works alongside them and has become the go-to photographer for boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s Tennessee events.

Beyond these professional ties, Orozco has cultivated authentic connections with local professional fighters, most notably Caleb Plant, the former IBF super middleweight champion, who is ranked as the world’s third-best active super middleweight by the Transnational Boxing Ranking Board. Plant currently lives in Vegas but originally hails from Ashland City, Tennessee, infusing a personal touch into Orozco’s engagement with the boxing community.

“I get to meet a lot of people, but mostly, I love the sport itself,” she said. “From my training in the past, I know all the pain [the athletes] have to go through to get to where they are.”

During the Olympic Trials, Orozco was the primary photographer for all southeastern boxing athletes, documenting their journeys from preparation to competition.

Education at Austin Peay State University

Reflecting on her time at APSU, Orozco said she started in the APSU College of Business but found her true calling in photography. After she enrolled in the APSU Department of Art + Design, she learned how to take advantage of camera settings, techniques and lighting to improve her work.

An internship with Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) also allowed her to photograph Clarksville community concerts and events, further enhancing her skills.

After her internship, Orozco became a Community School of the Arts photography instructor, broadening her knowledge beyond traditional coursework. She recently returned to Austin Peay State University to cover a series of LeadHer events highlighting the University’s female athletes.

About Karen Orozco Photography

Orozco’s photos from the trials are available on SmugMug.com and her photography website, kophotography.org, which features various her work, including weddings, portraits and boxing events.

For more photos and behind-the-scenes information, follow her on Instagram at @kophotographytn.