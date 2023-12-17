Austin Peay State University names Andrea Spofford as new director of APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced the selection of Dr. Andrea Spofford as the Director of the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

Spofford, who served as CECA’s interim director from July 2022 to August 2023, brings a wealth of experience and passion for the creative arts to her new role and will begin on January 8th, 2024.

“I am excited to serve our creative arts community, as well as Austin Peay State University, in this capacity,” Spofford said. “CECA is a true treasure in Middle Tennessee, and I look forward to continuing to build on CECA’s already strong foundation.”

Spofford earned a Ph.D. from The University of Southern Mississippi, a Master of Fine Arts from the California Institute of the Arts and a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado State University. A professor of creative writing in the APSU Department of Languages & Literature, Spofford has published a collection of poems as well as numerous chapbooks, poems and essays.

Her work can be found in the Birmingham Poetry Review, Cimarron Review, Midwest Quarterly, The Portland Review, Sugar House Review, Revolver, Vela Magazine, Puerto del Sol, Redactions, The Indianapolis Review and more.

Spofford demonstrated a strong commitment to fostering creativity and innovation during her time as CECA’s interim director. As the newly appointed director, she will continue championing CECA’s mission to serve as a hub for artistic expression, collaboration, and exploration at Austin Peay and in local, regional, and statewide communities.

In addition to her administrative role, Spofford will continue bringing her expertise to the classroom, instructing English classes in the APSU Department of Languages and Literature. Her commitment to both administration and education underscores her dedication to fostering a dynamic and enriching arts community for the future.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts



Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing APSU students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through art, design, music, theatre, dance and creative writing.

CECA provides undergraduate students with valuable experiences and internships that prepare them for the workplace or graduate school. In addition, CECA provides research opportunities to help the talented faculty within Austin Peay State University’s arts departments enhance their professional growth.

For additional details about CECA, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca or contact Spofford at spofforda@apsu.edu.