Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 18th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from different rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 18th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Gander is a young male Hound/Labrador mixed breed. Gander is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new family. He will be so happy with a large fenced yard and plenty of toys. Gander will make a great hiking, jogging buddy! Come for a meet and greet, take him for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Fredrick is a male Domestic Medium hair cat. He is fully vetted, litter-trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Find him at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Bear is a lovely Domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, neutered, and litter-trained. He is a very happy kitty who loves zooming around playing with toys. He loves curling up with his people for a great snooze after playing. He seems to do fine with children, cats, and dogs.

Bear can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue. For an application and more information, please message them on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Goldie is approximately 5 years old and is a lovely Boxer/ Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, HW neg. and on all preventatives, spayed, house trained, and good with other dogs. She is a medium size girl, weighing about 54 pounds.

If you’re looking for a great companion who is already settled, house-trained, and just a sweetheart, Goldie is your girl!

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Please welcome “The CREW “!! All of these pets are available for adoption! From the left we have Drako, a 3-year-old neutered male Pit Bull mix.

Next to him we have lovely Pepper, a 6-year-old spayed female Blue Heeler mix. Coming in as the tallest we have Freddie, a 17-month-old neutered male hound mix.

Next to Freddie is our wonderful Shamrock, a 2 year old spayed female Lab mix.

Autumn is a 3-year-old female mix, Prairie is almost 2 and a spayed female mix and last but not least we have Bow Tie a 2-year-old spayed female domestic Shorthair cat. All of these babies have been fully vetted, spayed, neutered and looking for their forever homes for Christmas.



If you think any of these wonderful pets would be a great addition, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Loki is a young male German Shepherd. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house trained! He does well with children and other dogs with proper introductions, but no cats please. Loki is a quick learner and wants to please but he will require an adopter willing to set up structure and work with him on separation anxiety issues.

He must be in a sturdy kennel when left alone. He will need at least a 6 foot privacy fenced yard since he has the houdini ability to clear a 4 foot fence. Loki is very loving and wants a family and if you are willing to work with him and give him time and patience you will be rewarded tenfold with a lifelong companion.

Loki can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is an adult male 3-year-old Aussiedoodle. He is fully vetted, HW negative, house and crate trained, neutered, and microchipped. Titus is a bit skittish at first but does warm up quickly. He does well with other dogs but no small children, please. Titus weighs 50 pounds and with his coat he will need an overall grooming about every 6-8 weeks and a family/adopter willing to keep up with daily grooming and brushing of his coat.

You can find Titus and fill out an application at our website, www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Ford! Ford is a 5-year-old male Pitbull mix. He is fully vetted, up to date on all shots and is so very cuddly and friendly. Ford is looking for his forever family.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Autumn Belle is a 6-month-old female stunning Abyssinian/diluted Calico mix. She is fully vetted and spayed and seems to do well with other cats after an initial adjustment period which is normal when kittens have been abandoned and fending for themselves until some wonderful good samaritan gets them into rescue.

Autumn Belle is beginning to enjoy and appreciate plenty of food, attention, toys, shelter, and all the creature comforts and is looking for her forever family for Christmas.



To fill out an application and set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Sage is a young female Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog mix. She is friendly, gentle, smart, playful, curious and loves giving kisses. Sage is fully vetted and spayed. She is great with children and other dogs but unsure and very curious about cats.

Sage will need a home with a fenced yard or a family committed to walking her daily and play dates to help her burn off that young pup energy. She will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of Sage’s journey and can be that special person for her and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Drako is a one and half-year-old Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, HW neg. and on preventatives, house trained and neutered. This guy will be your best friend and velcro dog and constantly be by your side. He loves to snuggle, and would be better suited for older children just due to jumping ( which is being worked on) but his energy might just be a lot right now for littles.

He does prefer to be the only pet in the home. Drako enjoys figuring out puzzles and toys so snuffle mats and any toys that allow him to solve “puzzles” would be wonderful! He really is a very sweet, smart boy and is looking for his forever home.

His adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about Drako you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/kosher or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Altiva & Chelle are 15 week old female Lab mixes. These girls are a bonded pair, preferably a home together would be ideal, but they possibly can be separated. The rescue will give back $50.00 once each girl is spayed and will offer a reduced adoption fee of $300.00 ( usually $250. per pup) for both girls and $100.00. back once spayed if adopted together.

They are fully vetted with age appropriate vaccinations and would be more comfortable with children 7 years old and up just due to their age and high energy. They do fine with other dogs but tend to play rough with cats at this time so maybe a cat free home or a cat that is very dog savvy would be ok.

If you are looking for a great addition to your family, a loyal companion, want more information on Altiva & Chelle and an application please email mmcbride@kayleesisland.com