Austin Peay State University has Eight Players named to CSC Academic All-District® Football Team

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football student-athletes Jalen Armstrong, Mike DiLiello, Chandler Kirton, Ethan Myers, Michael Ruttlen Jr., Austin Skoglund, Brennan Smith, and Maddux Trujillo were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District® Football Teams, which was announced Tuesday.

Myers and Trujillo, who was the United Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete, are CSC Academic All-District selections for the second straight season. It is the first CSC selection for Armstong, DiLiello, Kirton, Ruttlen Jr., Skoglund, and Smith.

DiLiello, Kirton, Myers, Ruttlen Jr., and Trujillo are among the honorees who have been advanced to consideration for CSC Academic All-America®.

The 2023 Academic All-District® Football Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Select Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced January 23rd, 2024.

