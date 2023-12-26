44.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
HomeArts/LeisureArtsville Fest celebrates Creativity, Community in Downtown Clarksville
Arts/Leisure

Artsville Fest celebrates Creativity, Community in Downtown Clarksville

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Artsville Fest 2023
Artsville Fest 2023

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Artists recently took over downtown from the Commons to Town Square for the annual Artsville Fest, featuring days filled with art, music, fashion, food, and more.

“This is the third year of the festival, but the chalk walk and the fashion and art show have been going on much longer,” Stephanie Bellanger said. Maria Haycraft wanted to bring it all together, and here we are.

The week kicked off with a fashion show at The Emerald. Events throughout the week included a virtual workshop, Art Walk with special performances, and an Art Gala at Sanctuary on Main. Saturday was a full-on festival day, with bounce houses, three stages, a beer garden, and some incredible 3-D chalk artists.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts announces Jonathan Adams as 2023-24 Tennessee Artist Fellow
Next article
Nashville Predators, American Red Cross urge fans to give Blood this Holiday Season
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online