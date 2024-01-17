Roxy Regional Theatre presents Award-Winning Magicians and Mentalists “Romancing the Mind” on February 14th

Clarksville, TN – What happens when a beautiful mind reader marries a former Hollywood stuntman? They create a knockout show of mind-reading stunts that will blow your mind!

Award-winning magicians and mentalists Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein are bringing a magical evening of entertainment, “Romancing the Mind,” to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a special Valentine’s evening performance on Wednesday, February 14th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Perfect for date night or a girls’ night out, this year’s show features thrilling new illusions performed on the hit television show Masters of Illusion, aired on the CW Network. Audiences at Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre are sure to be amazed as Kimberly effortlessly plucks thoughts from even the most sophisticated minds, and the pair incorporate an exciting element of danger into their mind-boggling act.

An amazing duo who create unforgettable memories that leave audiences speechless, the Bornsteins know communication is the key to a happy marriage. Of course, when your wife is a mind reader, there’s no hiding anything from her anyway. Jeff is a retired U.S. Army military intelligence specialist who says the most intelligent thing he’s ever done was to marry his lovely wife Kimberly.

For more information about Jeff and Kimberly Bornstein, visit www.jeffbornstein.com.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.