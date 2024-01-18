Wintry Mix of Precipitation, Windy Conditions Expected in Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a winter weather advisory that remains in effect from now to 9:00am CT Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The weather service warns of slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to a mix of rain showers, freezing rain, and snow showers that could affect the area in the next few days. Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling and to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

The forecast for today is cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees and south wind 5 to 10 mph. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, mainly between 3:00pm and 5:00pm, with total daytime ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight, the skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees and south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, with a slight chance of rain showers, snow showers, and freezing rain before 7:00pm.

It will be mostly cloudy on Friday, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26 degrees and northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 5 degrees and wind chill values as low as -8. Northwest wind will be around 10 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 19 degrees and north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

It will be mostly clear Saturday night, with a low of around 4 degrees and a northwest wind of around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees and east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 19 degrees and south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and south wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday night will be cloudy, with a 50% chance of rain and a low of around 34 degrees.