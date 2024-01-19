Clarksville’s Customs House Museum February 2024 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in January at the Museum include Jacob Lawrence: Tonya Fleming: Up Close Far Away, Ayana Ross: The Lessons I Leave You, From Here to There: Presented by Google, African Americans & the Arts: Celebrating Black History Month, Champagne & Chocolate, Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Tonya Fleming: Up Close Far Away

February 1st – April 28th | Harvill Gallery

Photographer Tonya Fleming presents a series of scenic landscapes, tying together the physical distance among the images with the emotional distance felt in each work.

Rising Voices 3: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

February 7th – April 21st | Kimbrough Gallery

The $50,000 Bennett Prize is awarded biennially to a woman fine art painter whose principal artistic focus is figurative painting in a primarily realistic style. Rising Voices 3 is comprised of paintings by the 2023 Bennett Prize finalists, including Prize winner Shiqing Deng.

Ayana Ross: The Lessons I Leave You

February 7th – April 21st | Jostens Gallery

Ayana Ross collects stories. For inspiration, she draws from family, current events, history, art, her experiences growing up in the American South, and Biblical stories viewed through a contemporary lens. Touching on universal themes, Ross’ paintings offer an opening for viewers to find themselves and their own experiences. Ross was the recipient of the 2021 Bennett Prize.

From Here to There: Presented by Google

February 8th – April 24th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

How do we move things on land, sea and ai? Through 10 hands-on interactive exhibit stations that include a hovercraft chair, a canal lock system, pneumatic air tubes, pulleys, levers and hydraulics, guests can learn more about the science of how we get from here to there.

From Here to There is a traveling exhibit developed by the Rochester Museum & Science Center of Rochester, NY and the Sciencenter of Ithaca, NY and is funded locally by a Google Data Center Community Grant.

Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection ????

Through February 11th | Memory Lane????

Born in Nashville in 1937, Red Grooms stands among Tennessee’s cultural icons. A performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker and cartoonist, he is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life.

His art is featured in the collections of more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cheekwood Botanical Garden and Museum of Art in Nashville, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Knoxville Museum of Art.

This exhibit features paintings and paper sculptures, and is produced in partnership with the West Tennessee Regional Art Center with contributions from the Discovery Park of America.

African Americans & the Arts: Celebrating Black History Month

Through March 17th | Lobby

The Black History Month theme for 2024 highlights the many impacts Black Americans have had on visual arts, music, cultural movements, and more. Experience the works of local artists through a diverse variety of mediums and subjects.

Anne K. Beyer & Wyatt Severs: Inhabit

Through March 24th | Crouch Gallery

Ceramicist Anne Beyer and wood artist Wyatt Severs bring together a new collection of furniture, vessels and more intimate pieces that can be found in the space we inhabit. “We create our home and make it ours with the objects that we choose to live with, and that in turn gives us agency for how we want to inhabit our home.”

Museum Events????

First Thursday Art Walk????

February 1st | 5:00pm – 8:00pm???

Free to the public???

Mark your calendars for February’s Art Walk! The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Champagne & Chocolate

February 2nd | 6:00pm – 9:00pm

$75.00 tickets

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is kicking off our 40th anniversary with our premier winter fundraiser. Invite your date or a group of friends to this evening soiree and indulge in a selection of savory and sweet bites, and of course, champagne & chocolate!

Place your bids in the silent auction packed with unique art pieces and donated items perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift for your love. Live music, as well as wine and whiskey pull, will add to the fun of the night! Tickets are on sale now at customshousemuseum.org.

Museum Programs

Sundays at 3:00

A Conversation with the Director and Cast of Thoughts of a Colored Man

February 4th | 3:00pm | Turner Auditorium

Free to the public; does not include Museum admission

The February installment of our Sundays at 3:00 lecture series welcomes the director and cast members of the upcoming Roxy Regional Theatre production of Thoughts of a Colored Man. Through the storytelling style of SLAM narrative, Thoughts of a Colored Man is a daringly universal new play celebrating the hopes, ambitions, joys and triumphs of Black men in a world that often refuses to hear them.



Join director Deontè Warren as he leads the conversation through questions with the actors about their characters, as well as their own personal challenges and hopes as Black men and artists. Thoughts of a Colored Man runs at the Roxy Regional Theatre February 8-24.

Storytime & Craft: Celebrating Black History Month

February 1st | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in celebrating Black History Month and learn about the uplifting story of Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, a groundbreaking young artist whose creativity knew no bounds. Afterwards, kids will have a blast creating their very own spaceships to take home.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.????

Storytime & Craft: Presidents’ Day

February 16th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Immerse your little ones in the world of presidential tales as we read Presidents’ Day by Anne Rockwell and Go to Bed, Ted! by Shirin Yim Bridges. After storytime, get ready for a hands-on creative experience with a shaving cream art craft activity.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.????

Sunday Studio: Painting with Sarah Spillers

February 18th | Third Sunday of each month | 2:00pm & 3:30pm

Free, with registration required; does not include Museum admission

Introducing a new workshop series for adults in partnership with APSU’s Community School of the Arts! This month, we’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a work of art perfect for couples or groups of friends.

Whether you are a beginner or have painting experience, this workshop is designed to help you develop your skills and express your creativity. This workshop is free and all materials are included, but registration is required. For ages 16+.

Registration opens January 22nd at customshousemuseum.org

Family Art Saturday: Abstract Smush Art

February 24th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00– 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult????

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get ready for a Family Art Saturday that promises a messy and marvelous adventure in creativity! Join us for an exciting smush art activity that’s perfect for all ages. Unleash your artistic side as you experiment with colors, textures and shapes through the delightful process of smushing.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.????

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day

February 6th, March 5th, April 2nd | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free for Museum members; $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult for nonmembers?

Every semester, local homeschool groups are invited to experience an unforgettable day of exploration and learning. For more information on how to register, contact Curator of Education Stephanie Stafford at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org

To register for the Homeschool Art Class click here.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm????

Our model train exhibit is open daily, and themes change every season – so stick around, because you never know what they’ll have in store.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Jewelry Sale

Offer expires February 30th, 2024

Treat your loved one (or yourself!) to unique, handcrafted jewelry pieces from Seasons: The Museum Store. All jewelry is 15% off; members receive 25% off.

No other discounts apply.

Holiday Schedule

Presidents’ Day

The Museum will be closed on Presidents’ Day (2/19).

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org