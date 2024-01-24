Clarksville Gas & Water Department applauds Customer response during Winter Storm Advisory

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) applauds the community’s cooperation to protect their water pipes and plumbing fixtures from freezing by letting water faucets drip during the recent freezing temperatures and winter storm advisory.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures to be above freezing for the next several days and Clarksville Gas & Water asks the public to stop dripping water faucets until the next forecast of freezing temperatures.

Clarksville Gas & Water also advises the public to stay vigilant by checking for water leaks inside and outside of homes and businesses and making any necessary repairs. Know where your primary water shut-off valve is located at your home in the event of a household water leak.

Please note that Clarksville Gas & Water is responsible for water main leak repairs from the water main line to the water meter and the customer is responsible for water leak repairs on their property from the customer side of the water meter to the home or building.

Please call the Clarksville Gas & Water office to report a water main leak at 931.645.7400 during normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday, or the emergency number at 931.645.0116 after hours, 4:30pm-8:00am, Monday-Friday, weekends and holidays.

